How patient will the Atlanta Falcons be with Desmond Ridder this season?
By Nick Halden
While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly going to give Desmond Ridder every chance to prove he is a franchise quarterback after last season it is fair to wonder how much leeway the second-year quarterback will have. After last season's frustrating loyalty to Marcus Mariota, the Falcons are clearly going to give Ridder every chance to prove to be a long-term answer.
This season will have a bit more urgency, however, when you consider it is Arthur Smith's third season and the Falcons have one of the easiest schedules in the league. It is fair to think that if Smith doesn't make the playoffs this season barring huge injuries the head coach's seat will grow warm.
Meaning that with a very easy schedule if Ridder isn't proven to be a capable option by the halfway point of the season it wouldn't be at all surprising to see the team turn to Heinicke to attempt to win games.
A move that I don't expect to be made considering both Ridder's talent and the low bar for the quarterback in his first season as a starter. Atlanta's offense is set up perfectly for even an average quarterback to play at a high level.
With a dynamic rushing attack, a great offensive line, solid defense, and Drake London and Kyle Pitts as your primary targets we will quickly find out whether or not Ridder can start at this level. Even if the quarterback isn't the answer that many expect him to be Atlanta moving forward with Ridder was the right move based on what they were able to accomplish this off-season and the quarterback market.
Despite continued rumors at the position the Falcons clearly are going to start the season with Desmond Ridder as their start. With the belief that Ridder is the franchise answer and going to win a lot of games for Atlanta this season.