How these late round prospects would fit with the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons would be wise to try and maximize the potential of the few selections they own at the back end of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Fabian Lovett Florida State
The Falcons need depth on the defensive line, especially after Grady Jarrett was lost to injury halfway through the season. The team ranked 20th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and another big body to fight in the trenches could solidify the position.
The Falcons should take a look at Fabien Lovett out of Florida State who could fit right into the 3-4 scheme if the defense defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake plans to deploy. He has ideal size at 6'4 and 315 pounds and is quick on his feet for a lineman his size.
Lovett is adept at stuffing the run, and if he isn't able to make a play on the ball, his presence alone while bearing down on ball carriers is enough for him to make a profound impression. He will more than likely have to come off the field on passing downs due to limitations he possesses as a pass rusher although he could improve in that area over time.
Lovett also has great technique with his hand placement and knows how to leverage his weight to his advantage. He will also face the possibility of being double teamed at times due to his massive frame. Lovett struggled with double teams in college but the fact that he can occupy multiple blockers gives him value.