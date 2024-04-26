How these late round prospects would fit with the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons would be wise to try and maximize the potential of the few selections they own at the back end of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Karsen Barnhart- University of Michigan
Barnhart is part of a vaunted offensive line group from the 2024 National Champion Michigan Wolverines who will all probably be on NFL rosters in the fall. He isn't the highest-rated prospect among the group and both tackle spots.
What separates Barnhart is his ability to line up anywhere on the line. He made starts at guard and both tackle spots during his collegiate career and the ability to plug and play at almost any position on the line is where this value lies. That versatility could help his case as he could serve in a similar role if drafted by the Falcons.
Barnhart isn't projected to be a starter but with patience and refined technique, he could achieve a career as a solid backup and could even earn a spot start if needed. He will probably only be able to line up on passing downs due to his struggles as a run blocker. Improvement is needed as he lacks explosiveness and has to get stronger.
The Falcons could definitely use a versatile player like Barnhart. Dwayne Ledford, who has been with the organization since 2021, could see Barnhart as a project with a low-risk, high-reward selection in the later rounds.