How this new rule changes helps the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
By Nick Halden
The NFL approved a rule this week that will allow all teams to carry a third quarterback on game day that doesn't count against an active roster spot. This is huge news and will help keep fringe backups and veterans employed for far longer in the league.
It is a great step and one that is likely taken due to how the Eagles vs. 49ers playoff game played out. One in which the 49ers were forced to turn to a running back to attempt to play quarterback.
This is a great rule change that gives Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Logan Woodside and undrafted rookie Austin Aune a chance to make the roster with a strong camp and preseason. A positive byproduct of this as well is making the preseason slightly more interesting with far more meaning now with quarterback competitions even when the one and two spots on the depth chart are clear.
With this in mind, it wouldn't be at all surprising to see teams make far more moves at the position this season. From Atlanta's point of view, this should lock up the depth chart as follows with Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Logan Woodside as Atlanta's three quarterbacks and Austin Aune as the lone challenger for the final roster spot.
The NFL has shown a great ability to adjust when something has clearly gone wrong. This rule change is one that barring three injuries in the same game ensures that we won't be seeing Christian McCaffrey or any other position attempt to play quarterback in the regular season or the playoffs.
It is basically a free roster spot that every team in the league should be expected to take advantage of allowing the team to have a veteran mentor or a project quarterback. It is a great decision and one that will almost certainly come into play at some point this season.