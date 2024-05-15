How to watch the NFL Schedule Release: Date, Time & Channel
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 15th with the NFL continuing to do a great job of building the anticipation. Already it has been released the NFL kickoff game will be the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on the first Thursday night of the NFL season.
The Dallas Cowboys will play the Browns in Cleveland on FOX in week one as well as schedule announcements continue to trickle out. The biggest schedule reveal will happen tonight at 8:00 PM EST on NFL Network or ESPN 2.
Atlanta's biggest reveals on the schedule will be when the Vikings, Cowboys, Chiefs, Broncos, and Steelers games are scheduled. The Minnesota game is likely to receive the most attention when you consider the Kirk Cousins stories already generating heading into the summer.
Give the NFL credit for continuing to dominate the sports landscape even in the offseason. Building anticipation for the schedule release just as the draft and free agency cool down. The league has learned the perfect timing of events to keep themselves consistently in the spotlight even during important moments for other leagues.
Of note during the schedule release are key games in Brazil and for Christmas Day games. The league continues to spread itself throughout the week and now will attempt to take over a day formerly reserved for the NBA.
The Falcons schedule looks to be extremely mild ahead of the release but this could change based on the bye week and travel schedule. Ideally, the Falcons will start the year on the road and get the Minnesota story out of the way early on for Kirk Cousins. Helping to take the early pressure off the veteran.
Atlanta's schedule aside from the division foes will have the Chiefs, Broncos, Steelers, Cowboys, Giants, Chargers, Seahawks, Commanders, Vikings, Raiders, and Eagles.