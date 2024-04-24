How valuable are the Falcons' draft picks compared to rest of the NFL?
The Atlanta Falcons currently hold eight draft picks that land them the top ten when it comes to value.
If you have followed the NFL Draft then you have likely heard about the 'draft value chart.' This chart helps determine the value each of the 250-plus picks holds.
Originally, they stuck to a static chart that valued picks from 3,000 down to 1. Since then they have added advanced metrics to it and points range from 494.6 down to 39.8.
Here we are going to take a look at how many points the Falcons have with their eight draft picks and where that ranks amongst the rest of the league.
The value of the Atlanta Falcons pool of picks
The Falcons currently hold one first-rounder, one second-rounder, two third-rounders, one fourth-rounder, one fifth-rounder, and two sixth-rounders. They hold four picks in the top 100 which puts them near the top of the NFL in that category and puts them in really good shape.
Here is the value of each of the Falcons' eight picks, according to "The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective."
- No. 8: 318
- No. 43: 157.5
- No. 74: 148.4
- No. 79: 113.5
- No. 109: 88.8
- No. 143: 67.5
- No. 187: 46
- No. 197: 41.8
Altogether, that gives them a total value of 981.5 which puts them in the top ten.
The team with the highest value would be the Cardinals who own six top-100 picks that include No. 4, No. 27, No. 35, No. 66, No. 71, and No. 90.
Even though the Bears only hold four picks, they have a high value because they hold No. 1 and No. 9. The Commanders, Bears, Chargers, Patriots, Packers, Vikings, and Bengals are other teams who sit near the Falcons.
The disclaimer with this is that every draft is different and the value of picks is only as high as another team views it to be worth. This year, even if you break 494.6 points in an offer for the first-overall pick, you aren't going to get it. The Bears want Caleb Williams more than they want three future first-round picks, or whatever it might be.
However, this still gives us an overall look at how healthy the Falcons are in the 2024 draft.