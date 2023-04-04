I simulated the Falcons' first-round pick 1,000 times, here are the results
Call me crazy but I simulated the Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick exactly 1,000 times. If you don't believe me, I have proof below. The results are also interesting, so you might want to stick around (teaser: one prospect appeared for the first time on the 716th run).
Could I have spent my time doing more productive things? Absolutely. Could I have done something more worthwhile? Totally. Could I have done a real, non-virtual mock draft? Undoubtedly. But who else would have brought you this high-quality content? No one other than yours truly.
1,000 Results from a computer simulating the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 draft pick
This was one of the stranger ideas I have ever had. Initially, my goal was 20 times, then I went for 100, then 500, but before I even hit 500, I decided to go for 1,000. It wasn't as grueling as I thought it would be, hence why my goal went from 20 to 1,000.
I used Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator and I chose the Bears each time since they pick right after the Falcons, thus stopping the computer simulation right after the Falcons' pick. In total, it took me exactly four hours and 50 minutes—and no, I did not do it all in the same sitting, or even on the same day, it took a few days.
And as I stated before, I have evidence to show that I didn't fake this. I screen-recorded my browser history and scrolled through it at a high rate of speed.
Okay, you get the point, now let's get on to the good stuff. Here are the results of simulating the Atlanta Falcons' eighth-overall pick 1,000 times on Pro Football Focus' Mock Draft Simulator.
The Results:
1. Christian Gonzalez - 192 selections (Oregon CB)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 182 selections (Ohio State WR)
3. Tyree Wilson - 124 selections (Texas Tech OLB)
4. Peter Skoronski - 111 selections (Northwestern OT)
5. Jalen Carter - 102 selections (Georgia DT)
6. Will Levis - 89 selections (Kentucky QB)
7. Devon Witherspoon - 71 selections (Illinois CB)
8. Anthony Richardson - 57 selections (Florida QB)
9. Will Anderson Jr. - 38 selections (Alabama OLB)
10. Paris Johnson Jr. - 25 selections (Ohio State OT)
11. Lukas Van Ness - 4 selections (Iowa DE)
12. C.J. Stroud - 3 selections (Ohio State QB)
The Breakdown:
As you can see, there are, surprisingly, only 12 different prospects represented. Ohio State is the only school with more than one player selected and they have three. There are six offensive and six defensive players in total, and, weirdly enough, they alternate in the number of selections.
No player accounted for more than 19% of the selections. The cornerback position, by far, received the most picks with 265 followed by wide receiver with 182 (JS-N), pass rusher with 166, quarterback with 149, offensive tackle with 136, and defensive tackle with 102 (Jalen Carter).
The simulator initially started with Christian Gonzalez seemingly every other pick before Jaxon Smith-Njigba took his place. But perhaps the weirdest thing that happened, through the almost five hours of mindless clicking and tallying, was that 11 of the prospects showed up within the first 40-ish picks, and then C.J. Stroud randomly appeared for the first time on the 716th run. His other two selections were at 766 and 950. I cannot tell you how surprised I was when I saw his name pop up.
Anyways, take this for whatever it is worth. I hope you found it the slightest bit interesting because those are five hours of my life I am never getting back. Nevertheless, thanks for reading! Now go read something that provides useful information (like one of the stories below).