Intriguing Atlanta Falcons camp battles to keep a close eye on
By Nick Halden
Taylor Heinicke vs. Michael Penix Jr.
While many Atlanta Falcons fans might be ready to have the Cousins vs. Penix debate it is two years too early. The only expected quarterback battle in camp and the preseason is going to be for the backup role.
Quarterback John Paddock is still on the roster but is not expected to play any role. If the Falcons are going to carry three quarterbacks it will be Cousins, Penix, and Heinicke. Taylor Heinicke has already taken a pay cut making it very difficult for the Falcons to justify cutting the veteran.
Penix is going to have the inside track to winning the backup role. Spending the 8th overall pick on a player who can't beat out your second quarterback is a bad look. With that said, the Falcons seem to truly like Heinicke and if the veteran is head and shoulders above the rookie he will get the job.
Having the advantage of working with familiar teammates and spending time in the league tilts this battle early. The path to Penix winning the backup role is simple. There are NFL throws that Taylor simply cannot make. If Penix can hit them consistently and show off the deep ball the backup role will be his.