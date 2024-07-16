Intriguing Atlanta Falcons camp battles to keep a close eye on
By Nick Halden
Starting corner roles
After A.J. Terrell this corner depth chart is truly wide open. Contracts aren't a problem and won't lock in starters. Going into camp Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips are the heavy favorites to win starting roles. Whoever fails to land a starting role out of this trio is expected to be the primary backup.
That is how things look going into camp and the preseason. However, it wouldn't be at all shocking to see a surprise player force their way into the conversation. After Terrell, there isn't a player or contract the Falcons have locked into the position.
Phillips is only in his second season and showed some expected struggles. Alford is an exciting player but has been far from perfect and isn't a lock. Why Mike Hughes is still on the roster is a complete mystery.
The veteran's role on this team last year was simple. Anytime the ball found him you could confidently say good things were unlikely to happen. Whether on defense or special teams, Hughes' time in Atlanta has been underwhelming at best.
All of this to say, Atlanta's corner battle is completely open and could allow a camp standout to fight their way into the lineup.