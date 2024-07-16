Intriguing Atlanta Falcons camp battles to keep a close eye on
By Nick Halden
Who will return kicks?
The NFL has put into place new kick-off rules they hope will bring the play back to life. It brings back a focus on special teams and will unquestionably result in some interesting highlights in the first weeks of the season.
Watching how this play is run in camp and the preseason will be interesting throughout the league. This brings the obvious debate as to who Atlanta will have returning kicks. A year ago Avery Williams would have been the easy answer as the young player continued to impress and develop.
After a season-ending injury and the addition of Ray-Ray McCloud, the answer has become less clear. Watching the two players and what roles they play on special teams and offense will be key. McCloud will have more of a shot to contribute on offense as a receiver.
Williams has an uphill battle at back with three players in front of him. Barring a Tyler Allgeier trade it is hard to see Avery working his way into the offensive lineup. The only chance of this is as a change of pace option. Williams' best chance to impact winning will be winning the return job.