Intriguing position battles for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Corner depth chart after A.J. Terrell
After A.J. Terrell how are the Atlanta Falcons lining up the corner position? Terrell is going to be the number one corner and the only current player who is locked into a starting position at corner. Atlanta's biggest move at the position has been adding veteran Kevin King.
King has been out of the league and is going to be competing for a final roster spot. This leaves Atlanta's starting corner spots up for grabs with Clark Phillips, Mike Hughes, and Dee Alford the obvious options. Atlanta lost Jeff Okudah in free agency and is yet to make a move at the position to replace the veteran.
Aside from the pass rush the biggest concern for the Falcons on defense is whether or not their secondary is going to hold up. Alford and Phillips are both exciting young players but neither have proven capable of being long-term starting options.
Mike Hughes had an objectively awful debut season with Atlanta making it surprising the veteran remains on the roster. It is a position battle that should be wide open for with every player on the depth chart being given a chance to make their case.