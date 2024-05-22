Intriguing position battles for Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Defensive line
Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata are locked in as established starters along the defensive line. The rest of the starting and depth jobs are up for grabs. There isn't one name on the depth chart that would be a shock to see work their way into a contributing or starting role.
Zach Harrison, Zion Logue, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London, Eddie Goldman, Ruke Orhorhoro, Kentavius Street, and Ta'Quon Graham are the headline names competing for roles along the defensive line.
Goldman returns for his third season with the Falcons and is yet to take a snap in the regular season retiring each of the past two years. Street and London both were impressive in stepping in for injured players last season and have the advantage of already working with Atlanta.
You have three rookies all with interesting skill sets that could allow them to make the jump alongside Onyemata and Jarrett. This is by far Atlanta's deepest position group and will be fascinating to watch throughout camp and the preseason. Starting jobs and depth spots are all up for grabs among an extremely talented group.