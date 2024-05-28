Intriguing position battles for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Keep an eye on these positions as we work through the Atlanta Falcons offseason.
The battle for defensive line depth
The amount of defensive linemen the Atlanta Falcons have under contract right now is the most shocking part of their roster. Just look at the list of down linemen they have:
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ruke Orhorhoro
- Brandon Dorlus
- Kentavius Street
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Zion Logue
- Eddie Goldman
- LaCale London
- Demond Harris
- Tommy Togiai
- Willington Previlon
How's that for a position battle?
The first five players on the list are guaranteed to make the roster and then the next two guys are strong contenders to make it to September. Then you have a draft pick in Zion Logue, the veteran Eddie Goldman, and LaCale London who played great last season. That is already ten players.
There are also individual roles that will play into the final decision-making. For example, Eddie Goldman isn't directly competing against someone like Ta'Quon Graham, but rather Zion Logue.
It is going to be a complicated position to predict.