Intriguing position battles for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The battle at kick and punt returner
The Atlanta Falcons have the luxury of having two of the best return guys in the NFL. Fans will have the luxury of watching them compete through training camp and preseason.
Avery Williams is coming off a season-ending injury after he was the league's best punt returner in 2022. If he is healthy, he can be a weapon on special teams.
But the Falcons wanted to make things interesting as they signed Ray-Ray McCloud III who has made a career of gaining extra yards as a returner.
At punt returner, this will be heated. It appears that this is an equal opportunity this offseason.
At kick returner, we have to wait and see how the Falcons want to play the new kickoff rules. They very well could put both Williams and McCloud back deep on kickoffs.
If both players can prove to be offensive weapons then they will both make the final roster. The question is, who wins the punt return job?