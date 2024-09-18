It isn't Saquon Barkley the Falcons should be thanking for their first win of the season
By Nick Halden
If we're being honest the Atlanta Falcons should be 0-2 on the season with very little hope as they get ready to host the Kansas City Chiefs. One mistake from the Eagles' head coach resulted in Kirk Cousins getting a chance to play hero and bail Atlanta out of what looked to be a sure loss.
From the Eagles' perspective, Saquon Barkley is going to be given a lot of heat for dropping the game-winning pass. The back was wide open and could have scored a touchdown to put the game away or sat down at the goalline allowing the Eagles to run the clock out. It was a mistake and Barkley deserves to be called out for the mistake. However, it isn't the Philly running back who lost the Eagles this game.
Nick Sirianni doomed the Eagles and saved the Atlanta Falcons season
Playing this Eagles team it is easy to see why their head coach has faced criticism and questions over the offseason. Before we get to the Barkley call it is only fair to roast the sideline antics. Sirianni celebrating the Philly 4th down stop of Bijan Robinson as if it were a playoff win.
Having none of the decorum of a typical head coach the sideline antics are continual and odd. It isn't typical of the position to have a head coach animated and living and dying on each play. In this case, it appeared it was the crowning achievement of his career. A celebration that would prove to age extremely poorly just a few plays later.
After the two-minute warning, the officials called back a first down meaning it was third and short for the Eagles. Atlanta jumped on purpose to take the yardage and give themselves a chance to get the ball back using their timeouts.
Understandably and unsurprisingly in Sirianni fashion, the head coach made it clear they wouldn't be taking the penalty. Atlanta gave up the attempt and the Eagles got the first down running the ball each of the next two downs forcing the Falcons to use all of their timeout.
All the Eagles needed to do was run the ball once more run the clock down and kick a field goal. That is working under the assumption Atlanta could stop Barkely or Jalen Hurts something they had been unable to do all evening.
Instead the head coach had to attempt to outthink the room and work against his own logic of rejecting the penalty. The rest is Atlanta Falcons history and what will prove to be a defining moment of the season.
With that said, Atlanta didn't win this game as much as Philly lost it. That is completely on the shoulders not of Barkley but of a head coach who continues to push the narrative of whether or not it is time for a change in Philly.