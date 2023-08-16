It's time the Atlanta Falcons brought Julio Jones home
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons clearly are heading into the season with the thought that they are going to find far above league-average production from their backs and tight ends as receivers. With Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson, Jonnu Smith, and Kyle Pitts the primary targets at the positions this logic is easy to follow.
However, the lack of receiver depth has clearly hurt the Falcons under Arthur Smith in each of the last two seasons. While each had issues of their own both Matt Ryan and Marcus Mariota could have been set up far better by the front office and Arthur Smith.
Atlanta has a chance to do just that for Desmond Ridder and bring back a franchise legend that deserves a far better exit. Julio Jones letting Falcons fans know he was leaving Atlanta on an awkward phone call on FS1's Undisputed didn't appear to be planned and soured some fans on the franchise legend.
Despite the situation, Julio has been nothing but a consistent professional who at his best was always in the conversation as the most talented receiver in the league. While Jones is no longer that player it doesn't mean his presence wouldn't carry immense value to the Falcons.
Bringing Julio back to Atlanta as the third or fourth option at the position takes the pressure off of a veteran struggling to stay healthy and clearly helps Desmond Ridder. Julio's experience and leadership would fit perfectly into the type of locker room that Smith and Fontenot have built. Julio gives this team needed veteran depth and the chance to find surprise production.
The reason you sign Julio Jones is for the leadership and depth of fully understanding who Julio is at this point in his career. It is a great fit for both sides and time that Julio has a chance to end his chapter in Atlanta on a better note with a chance to help usher in the next generation of contending Falcons teams.