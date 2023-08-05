Jeff Okudah injury could allow Atlanta Falcons to reunite with a familiar face
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons were given their first bad news of the season with Jeff Okudah going down at practice and having to be carted off the field. While we still don't know the timetable for his return it seems to be good news with the corner expected back in the early weeks of the season.
It was an ankle injury for Okudah which is good news all things considered. With the way the news was reported and how frustrated that Okudah was it was fair to believe the entire season could be in question.
Atlanta has added depth at the corner position with Mike Hughes and Tre Flowers stepping in for Okudah in practice. Clark Phillips and Dee Alford both could win starting roles as well though both players clearly are at a disadvantage.
If Atlanta decides to replace Okudah with a short-term move one interesting option could be checking in with Casey Hayward. The veteran corner was cut before the draft due to an injury with Atlanta obviously not pleased with where the corner was at that point.
Whether or not the aging veteran has been able to get healthy over the last few months would clearly determine whether or not this is an option but Hayward would fit in well. If the Falcons don't fully trust their depth or want to bring in another veteran to contend for a roster spot Casey makes a lot of sense.
Tre Flowers is clearly the favorite to be the second option now with A.J. Terrell considering his strong camp and experience. Clark Phillips had a great camp as well but is going to have to be head and shoulders above the veterans in front of him in preseason to earn a chance to fill in for Okudah. Atlanta's depth at the position is set to be tested early on for a team whose defense is finally looking capable.