Jessie Bates III and Chris Lindstrom Represent at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Jessie Bates, Chris Lindstrom, and fans represented the Atlanta Falcons well for the Pro Bowl Games.
By Lisa Shepard
Thousands of football fans attended the 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. For the fans of the 30 teams that did not make it to SB LVIII, the Pro Bowl games provided an opportunity to see the players from their team in football action one last time. For the Falcons,
two players were voted to this year's Pro Bowl. They were Chris Lindstrom (G) and Jessie Bates III (S). It was Lindstrom's second consecutive Pro Bowl and the first one for Bates.
This year's games once again featured a combination of flag football and skills competitions between the NFC and the AFC. The AFC performed well in the flag football game, but the NFC dominated the skills competitions. The NFC made an impressive defensive stop on the final play of the flag football game which resulted in a final Pro Bowl score of 64-59.
Jessie Bates III was "Mic'd Up" during the game. After the defensive stop was made giving the NFC the win, Bates' elation was captured as he jumped happily in the air, and high-fived his NFC Pro Bowl teammates. He was heard saying, "80 bands!" Bates was referencing the monetary amount the winners would be receiving for their Pro Bowl victory.
The Pro Bowl flag football game was a party vibe. Music played the entire time until the game's conclusion, and even through the skills competitions. The players genuinely seemed to enjoy themselves and hanging out with one another. Jessie Bates III was shown on the big screen in Camping World Stadium chopping it up with David Njoku (TE) of the Cleveland Browns.
It should be noted that it wasn't just the players having all the Pro Bowl fun. NFL team mascots were also in attendance, and they got in on a skills competition. Freddie Falcon was part of the mascot Tug of War. He also greeted Jason Kelce (C) of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the other NFC Pro Bowlers, as they came to the field from the tunnel. He was also shown on the big screen in the stands.
Falcons fans greeted each other with the team's slogan, "Rise Up!" Jerseys of former Falcons Deion Sanders and Alge Crumpler were spotted at the Pro Bowl.
There was no shortage of Pro Bowl merchandise. There were over 15 stands throughout the stadium where fans could purchase their items. The lines formed as soon as the gates opened and remained long throughout the game.
The Pro Bowl is an event where fans of all fan bases come together. Saturday before the game, the Bills Backers of Orlando hosted a block party. Proceeds from this event were donated to the charity Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. Items from various NFL teams were offered in a raffle.
Allie Goodman, a big Dolphins fan, was photographed with fans representing the Cowboys, Seahawks, and Vikings. The Pro Bowl is a family-friendly event. Fans from all teams come together to see players from their favorite team for some flag football fun and some creative skills challenges.