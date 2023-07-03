Jets could help solve Atlanta Falcons issues at receiver position
By Nick Halden
The New York Jets could help the Atlanta Falcons this off-season if the team finally moves on from receiver Corey Davis as expected. Davis is clearly not going to be a primary option for a team that has been built around their young talent and targets that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers prefers.
Rodgers has quickly put his own stamp on the Jets with a number of former targets joining or expected to join the roster. New York has gone from a team that was lost at the position to completely building their roster around a veteran quarterback.
Rodgers makes the AFC all the more interesting in what was already expected to be a hotly contested division and conference.
A piece of this puzzle is what the team will opt to do with current receiver Corey Davis. Davis was added to be a reliable target for Wilson but has consistently slid down the depth chart and now looks to be a likely cut at some point before the season kicks off.
Atlanta has been rumored to be a landing spot if this is the case and the move would make complete sense. The connection with Arthur Smith and the lack of a proven second or third starter at the position makes Atlanta the most likely landing spot.
The move would fix the one position of concern left for the Falcons and provide Desmond Ridder with a second reliable target at the position. While Miller and Hollins have both given reason to believe they can improve neither is a proven starter and there is plenty of reason to wonder if perhaps one or both will fail to live up to expectations.
Adding Davis fixes this issue for Atlanta and clearly provides a complete offense that is perfectly set up for Desmond Ridder in year one as a starter.