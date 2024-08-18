Josh Johnson's dominance should only get Falcons more excited for Simmons debut
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons secondary has remained a concern as the regular season nears. Atlanta's lack of depth behind A.J. Terrell and Jessie Bates has been well covered. A concern that Atlanta went a long way in erasing with this past week's signing of safety Justin Simmons.
A duo of Bates and Simmons has the potential to wipe away any mistakes that Mike Hughes and Dee Alford make. Atlanta's lack of depth in the secondary was on full display in Saturday's early preseason action with backup quarterback Josh Johnson slicing Atlanta's secondary.
Josh Johnson was nearly perfect in a perfect example of why Atlanta needed Justin Simmons
Johnson finished the day 11/11 with 120-passing yards and a touchdown. The backup Ravens quarterback was playing against second and third-string defensive backs but gave an example of why Atlanta is so excited for the addition of Simmons.
The lack of defensive depth has been especially obvious this preseason in two positions. The safety and edge rusher positions have both struggled with Atlanta losing last year's starter Hellams in week one of the preseason.
Adding Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon has completely flipped the perspective of what this Atlanta team could be. Players who are getting sliced up by Josh Johnson will no longer be expected to play contributing roles for the team.
If they make the final roster the pieces we have seen for the last two weeks will serve as emergency depth. Raheem Morris has been very protective of his starters in the first two preseason games preferring to keep his team as healthy as possible going into the season.
While it is understandable there is reason to wonder how much value might be in preseason reps. Whether or not the head coach changes this approach for Friday's preseason finale will be something to keep a close eye on as we await the debut of Justin Simmons.