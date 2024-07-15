Justin Jefferson offers interesting answer on Kirk Cousins' free agency decision
By Nick Halden
While Kirk Cousins arguably upgraded offenses this offseason there is no denying losing the force that is Justin Jefferson. Jefferson's ability to make insane catches look easy is just a part of what has put him in the conversation as the league's best receiver.
The position is as deep as any in recent memory and is hard to judge where Jefferson falls. However, there is no denying he is among the league's most elite. With the release of the new NETFLIX docuseries, Receiver Jefferson did an interview answering questions about Kirk Cousins and the new quarterback situation in Minnesota.
Among the comments, Jefferson notes the fact that Cousins is going to take care of business and suggests with his and other contracts soon being due that business no longer fit in Minnesota.
This is noteworthy but not surprising for a player who was cautiously respectful of the veteran quarterback. Jefferson went on to discuss Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy and his observations of the two new Vikings' quarterbacks.
Jefferson's take on Cousins is more than fair and points to the reality of where both the veteran and the Vikings are. Minnesota was stuck in neutral with the veteran. Paying Cousins makes it impossible to make the needed improvements and leaves you with a clear ceiling.
It was time for both sides to find a new path. For Cousins, the path is simply following the money and making the most of each chance to hit free agency. Minnesota is in much the same position the Falcons were in two years ago with Matt Ryan.
Not fully understanding Ryan's impact the Falcons parted ways after consistently losing since 2017. Minnesota will now learn exactly what Atlanta did for the past three years. Letting a franchise quarterback walk away means taking a step back and struggling to find the next answer.