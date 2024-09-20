Kansas City Chiefs will be without star running back in Atlanta
By Nick Halden
Less than a week after the Atlanta Falcons run defense was ravaged by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts the team will catch a break. Kansas City Chiefs star running back Isiah Pacheco will be out for Sunday night's contest. The starting back is expected to miss 6-8 weeks in what is unquestionably a break for the Falcons.
Pacheco is objectively fun to watch running with a power and anger few backs in the league can match. Considering his size and speed the ability to run through tackles is equally impressive. The back is going to take the ball and use his speed and power to either outrun the field or attempt to run through you.
The Atlanta Falcons will catch a break dodging one of the Chiefs' best weapons
Considering Atlanta's recent struggles stopping the run it is a huge break for the Falcons. While you never hope for injury for your opponent there is no denying the advantage that this will present a Falcons team that will need every possible advantage as an understandable underdog.
The Chiefs are likely to rely on Mahomes far more with Carson Steele and Samaje Perine being Kansas City's current options. The team did re-sign former Chief Kareem Hunt but it remains to be seen whether the veteran will be ready for a large role days after signing.
For the Falcons, this is an advantage that should allow them to focus on generating a more consistent pass rush and consistently sending double coverage to Rashee Rice. Make no mistake the Falcons are still at a large disadvantage. However, the lack of a run game could crack the door open that the Falcons can hang around in this game and perhaps pull off back-to-back prime-time shockers. It would be a defining moment for Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris as the Falcons attempt to turn the page in Atlanta.