Kirk Cousins continues to call out false prime time narratives
By Nick Halden
Kirk Cousins followed up Thursday night's heroics with an interview on FS1's The Herd. Cousins first walked longtime pundit Cowherd through the team's game-tying drive. Discussing how things have slowed and what the veteran saw in that situation. The interview continued asking Cousins what had flipped his ability to win and produce in prime time.
Kirk's answer is exactly what many Atlanta fans noticed when doing their homework on Cousins. Kirk's stats and level of production haven't changed drastically what flipped is the talent he has been given and recent defensive support. For years Cousins was put in matchups against far superior teams and blamed for the results.
Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback continues to prove prime time narrative to be false
If Cousins were dropped into Brock Purdy's spot what would the results be? The honest answer from Cousins serves as a reminder of how overvalued quarterbacks wins often are. While they are a part of the story they are reliant on some help around them.
Atlanta fans know this all too well with years of Matt Ryan being let down by poor coaching and a lack of defensive support. Truly great quarterbacks can only overcome so much and Kirk Cousins and Matt Ryan both serve as examples of that.
Even the top tier of NFL quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes aren't where they are without incredible support. Two coaches in the GOAT conversation were their respective head coaches just as both had a generational tight end and elite defenses at one point or another.
This is in no way to suggest Cousins or Ryan should be in the same conversation as these NFL legends. Rather that even if the best the league has to offer needs incredible support how much more does the next tier of quarterbacks need to win at the highest level?
Kirk Cousins' 2024 season has continued killing the prime-time narrative showing just how clutch the quarterback can be when given enough help.