Kirk Cousins could put entire quarterback debate to rest by beating Mahomes
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is used to the criticism at this point in his career. No matter what the numbers or talent around him might suggest the quarterback is an easy target. He didn't come into the league with the draft pedigree of Trevor Lawrence or Justin Herbert. Cousins has always been doubted and overlooked throughout his career.
Leaving Minnesota for Atlanta hasn't changed this or the way Cousins is talked about throughout much of sports media. However, Monday's final drive gave the world a glimpse at his ability and left pundits no choice but to praise the veteran quarterback for doing exactly what many had suggested was never possible.
Kirk Cousins beating the Chiefs would end any ideas that Penix could soon be in the Atlanta Falcons lineup
The Atlanta Falcons beating the Eagles as underdogs was a defining moment for the season and Kirk Cousins. It ended calls for Penix and any suggestions that his career could be coming to an end. It was clear that Kirk's ability is still there but it is simply rust and learning a new offense holding the quarterback from the expected results.
Winning the way that he did in prime time changed the conversation and that could continue in Week 3. If Cousins does the impossible and is able to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs giving the quarterback back-to-back prime-time wins over playoff teams the debate and narrative of Penix and Kirk's prime-time struggles are over.
Beating the Chiefs on a national stage is an announcement that not only are the Falcons a very real playoff contender but also a reminder of how underrated Kirk Cousins continually has been. As unlikely as the upset might be the same was said going into the Eagles game. Perhaps Cousins can yet again find some prime-time magic ending any calls for Penix permanently this season and quieting a league that has continually doubted him.