Kirk Cousins former favorite target to be featured in Netflix Docuseries
By Nick Halden
Last year's Netflix NFL docuseries focused on three quarterbacks and very different journies through the 2022 season. Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota were a great trio to give the full NFL experience at the quarterback position.
Mariota's struggles and benching while Mahomes went on his first Super Bowl run. Future Falcons quarterback Cousins walked the in-between with a great season ending in ugly fashion. A former Falcon and Atlanta's future quarterback was among the trio spoiling Atlanta fans with inside information.
This year's series will not follow the same position with five receivers selected for the second season. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and former Kirk Cousisns' target Justin Jefferson will be this year's featured stars. It is a fascinating group that again will bridge very different experiences at a different position.
While it is disappointing not to see a Falcon make the cut it is understandable. The series needs the best chance to span from the start of the season until the Super Bowl. Last year's Falcons aren't adding to that as well as having only two players that could be considered in Kyle Pitts and Drake London.
Both are immensely talented but haven't put together enough to be considered. The series could offer an inside look at Cousins' final games with Minnesota and the injury. Jefferson and Cousins had great chemistry likely offering at least some clips of the current Atlanta quarterback.
Watching how Kittle and Samuel carry themselves for one of the most stacked rosters in the league should be great insight as well. Adams remains a star but is coming off a rough season with little help around him.
The series will be needed NFL content at the perfect time of the year launching July 10th in what is typically the quietest part of the NFL offseason.