Kirk Cousins' health called into question after disastrous start with Falcons
Wow, that was an ugly loss by the Atlanta Falcons in a pivotal week one game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside of one drive, the offense was broken and part of it had to do with the handcuffed playcalling in the new system.
The Falcons have spent all of the offseason calming the media down about Cousins' Achilles' health, but no one knew the real truth. If week one was any indication, the truth wasn't what we were being told, which should have us all worried.
Kirk Cousins didn't look healthy in debut with Falcons
If you were watching the broadcast for the week one matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers, you heard Greg Olson talk about the change in formation that Kirk Cousins was playing in the middle of.
Last season, the veteran quarterback played under-center a lot. The Vikings had him moving around the backfield faking the run and slowing the pass rush.
What didn't we see in his debut with the Falcons? Him lining up under-center and moving around the pocket. There are only two reasons Zac Robinson wouldn't transfer his quarterback's strength to his system: he doesn't know what he is doing and didn't do his homework or Cousins isn't healthy enough to move around.
I would bet on the latter being true. Robinson is a smart guy and it was clear his offense was completely handcuffed. We only saw pistol and shotgun formations which resulted in a static quarterback that T.J. Watt could tee off on.
The concerning thing is that this isn't something that is going to change overnight. We may see a lot more of this in the weeks to come.
The good news is that we should see things slowly improve from week to week. We never see quarterbacks starting week one coming off of an injury like Cousins had so no one knew what to expect.
It is just unfortunate that we are in this position. If things aren't fixed this week then things aren't going to get better against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs pass rush. Quite honestly, we should expect to see a 0-3 start to the season.