Kirk Cousins hints at Atlanta Falcons preseason quarterback plan
By Nick Halden
As Atlanta Falcons camp has gotten underway one of the most exciting pieces of news has been how far along Kirk Cousins is. Despite tearing his Achilles in week eight last season Cousins has looked sharp and has answered any concerns he wouldn't be ready for the season.
In his first press conference of camp Cousins made it clear he was ready, however, the focus was on starting week one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cousins made it clear that he wanted to play in the preseason but it was highly unlikely.
This isn't surprising when you consider what a short time it has been since the veteran had surgery. Holding Cousins out of preseason action is the safest move for a new coaching staff. Risking putting him on the field in meaningless action isn't worth the possible benefit.
For Atlanta, this means you will be seeing a lot of Taylor Heinicke and Michael Penix Jr. in the team's three preseason games. Penix has been impressive early in camp but is still fighting his way into the backup quarterback role.
Atlanta's coaching staff has heavily favored veterans the first week of camp. Giving established players the first chance at starting reps. It has resulted in putting players like Richie Grant, Mike Hughes, and Ray-Ray McCloud into the early starting lineup.
While there is a long way to go before roster cuts if the season started today Atlanta would have Heinicke in the backup role. Penix Jr. will have a chance to change that with fair expectations being the rookie quarterback winning the job.
Despite the lack of experience, Penix has far more arm talent and can make throws Heinicke lacks the ability for. This should be on display in the preseason and without Cousins in the way will give Atlanta a great look at their two potential backup candidates.