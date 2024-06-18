Kirk Cousins is already being labeled a 'distraction' for Falcons
You know things are going well when the biggest free agent signing of the offseason is already being called a distraction before training camp starts.
The Falcons' QB room continues to generate page views, as Kirk Cousins and Michael Pennix work together to pretend that things aren't super awkward. But Bleacher Report sees all, and they're already calling their shot.
In a recent article titled "8 Biggest Distractions Facing NFL Teams in 2024," BR doesn't hold back when it comes to the Falcons' QB ... situation? Tandem? No one knows that it is, which is sort of their point.
Bleacher Report sees a Cousins/Penix controversy coming this year
"There's a path forward where the Falcons end up proving everyone wrong. Cousins could give them up to four years of great QB play before Penix comes in and carries the torch. There's also a scenario in which the whole thing becomes a distraction quickly ... "
"The question is whether the injury is going to impact his ceiling. He'll be 36 years old when the season starts and is coming off a major injury with a new team and coaching staff. He now has a high-profile backup if he doesn't look the part right away. If Penix looks good in the preseason and Cousins struggles early, there's going to be a lot of second-guessing."
I mean, I guess? The worst case scenario is always technically possible. But it's not like there's a QB competition happening, at least this year. Cousins is the guy, and Penix is the backup. Maybe that changes sometime in November, but it's hard to see a world where Cousins is a "distraction" when camp kicks off in late July. If he makes any sort of distraction, it's going to be because of some weird opinion he has on grilling meats or music or something.
And more importantly: we don't have to do this now. We'll have literal months to worry about whether Cousins is getting in the way of Penix. I'm almost certain that's going to happen eventually, so let's just cross that bridge when we get there.