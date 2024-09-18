Kirk Cousins postgame comments show why Falcons made the right decision
By Nick Halden
Heading into Kirk Cousins' postgame presser the veteran quarterback had every reason to come to the podium with an attitude. The quarterback and the Falcons have faced heat for the past week over the quarterback's health and level of play in big games. Cousins had every chance and reason to pat himself on the back and take a victory lap over his late-game heroics.
For those familiar with the quarterback's attitude on and off the field his response doesn't come as a surprise. Cousins focused his postgame presser on his teammates and how great of a team win this was. Crediting his offensive line, receivers, the run game, defense, and special teams for the group effort and win.
Kirk Cousins' postgame presser proves why he is was the perfect decision for Atlanta
A week after taking it on the chin and reassuring everyone he was healthy and would be better Cousins could have met the win with equal energy. Instead, the quarterback focused on the next game and what his team did well to give the offense the late chance at a victory.
It is an abrupt change from Arthur Smith's chest-thumping or condescending attitude with the media last season. Cousins and Raheem Morris both are leaders by example and how they carry themselves. In this moment it had to be extremely tempting for the veteran quarterback to attempt to put to bed the injury or prime-time narratives.
Instead, he focused on his team and what they needed to do to continue having these moments moving forward. This isn't a game Michael Penix Jr. wins or that Arthur Smith's teams pull from the fire in the last moment.
The final drive of this game and the press conference that followed show exactly why the Falcons needed Kirk Cousins. Already saving the team from falling into an 0-2 hole it is fun to imagine what this group can accomplish once the rust is fully gone and Zac Robinson and Cousins are on the same page.