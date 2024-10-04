Kirk Cousins runs back memorable celebration after Falcons' overtime win
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons are 2-0 in divisional play after a thrilling 36-30 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Bucs. There is so much to love about what the Atlanta offense was able to accomplish all centered around a record-setting night for Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Cousins set the franchise single-game passing record with 509-yards. There weren't any empty calories with the Falcons needing every last yard to fight their way back into this game. Including a late touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge to set the record and more importantly, win the game.
The Atlanta Falcons were offered their first look at Kirk Cousins' iconic celebration
Kirk Cousins' legacy at this point is a complicated one based on the lack of playoff wins and big moments. However, even if the playoff wins never come and the quarterback were to walk away tomorrow one piece of Kirk's time in the league is going to remain classic.
The typically mild-mannered and often doubted Washington quarterback shouted "You like that" as he exited the field. A moment that has become a part of NFL lore and one that Cousins has revisited in Minnesota and is now brought back to Atlanta.
Perhaps it is simply misplaced hope for a team that has come up short so often but this felt like a team that turned the corner. Cousins' classic celebration and this team's ability to finally deliver in the clutch seemed to be a promise of things to come.
This is a game Arthur Smith's team loses every time unable to win when it mattered most. Atlanta now has a mini-bye and is in control of the NFC South as they prepare to play the Panthers and what should be a 3-0 start to their divisional schedule.
Kirk Cousins' iconic celebration after setting franchise history should serve as a defining moment for this season. One that is a promise of what is to come and a turning point for a franchise expected to take control of their division and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.