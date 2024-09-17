Kirk Cousins shuts up haters with epic game-winning TD pass
By Nick Halden
In one drive Kirk Cousins quieted the calls for Michael Penix Jr. and kept the Atlanta Falcons season alive. Early in the game, the quarterback's lack of power on throws and ability to read the field were all questioned. Following up on last week's injury concerns Kirk Cousins didn't look comfortable and missed open receivers.
As the game wore on Cousins continued to heat up and ended and thanks to a Saquon Barkley drop was given the chance for a two-minute drill down six. Cousins put together the best drive the Atlanta Falcons have seen since Matt Ryan walked out the door.
Kirk Cousins proved himself healthy and clutch in prime time
Cousins was perfect on a final drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Drake London. For the first time all evening, the spotlight and offense were completely on Kirk Cousins. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson had been the driving forces for the offense.
Without the run game, Kirk Cousins stepped in and lived up to his contract ignoring the narratives so far this season and historically about his ability in prime time. Atlanta fans have to hope this is a turning point for both Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons offense.
As great as Kirk Cousins was in the final drive it is important to note the Eagles lost this game more so than Atlanta won. The dropped pass by Barkley would have been a game-sealing touchdown. The Falcons turned the ball over on downs after throwing the ball short of the sticks and Bijan Robinson was the option instead of your power back Allgeier.
This was a great moment for Kirk Cousins and he deserves a ton of credit. Still, it is important to remember how many mistakes Atlanta made in this game and how much there is to clean up. With the Chiefs, Saints, and Bucs making up Atlanta's next three games Cousins and the Atlanta offense must continue to improve.