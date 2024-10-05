Kirk Cousins taking a well-deserved victory lap after weeks of criticism
By Nick Halden
For at least the next week the Atlanta Falcons and more specifically Kirk Cousins slander is at an end. After Kirk Cousins' record-setting night, the quarterback was soaking in the moment. Whether it was dancing for the crowd moments after the victory or bringing back his iconic "You like that" celebration the night was Kirk Cousins' and we were simply there to witness it.
For the much-maligned Atlanta quarterback, it was a career-defining moment that was easy to soak in. Always doubted and already replaced by Penix by some Atlanta fans this was the game and moment the quarterback needed as an answer. Going into what is a mini-bye week for the Falcons Kirk Cousins heard the challenge and answered.
Kirk Cousins proved the Atlanta Falcons could be a playoff contender
What this game did for Cousins is two things, the first is wiping away any suggestion that Penix is anything other than a bench player this season. The second is establishing himself back as a borderline top-ten quarterback and showing the NFC this Atlanta team is a true contender.
Beating a Bucs team that just beat the Lions and doing so completely on the shoulders of Cousins sends a message. Yes, this team is flawed but as long as Kirk Cousins is healthy this team is going to have a chance. Losing Drake London in the game's biggest moment didn't matter. Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson completely incapable of contributing to Atlanta's offense for long stretches didn't either.
When the Falcons had to have a score Cousins played point guard at an elite level and found a way to get the job done. The veteran quarterback deserves every moment of this next week's victory lap as the team prepares to play Carolina.
While this is simply one regular season win at the end of the day for the veteran quarterback it feels a defining one. This is the THE game the Falcons always lost in recent history, winning just enough to give fans hope only to fail in the biggest moments.
That is the reason Cousins deserves so much credit and Atlanta fans are putting so much excitement into a Week 5 win. This is a team and quarterback who have brought a different energy to Atlanta one bringing hope back alive that perhaps this isn't the same old Falcons teams of seasons past after all.