Kirko Chainz: Falcons fans need this Kirk Cousins shirt
The Atlanta Falcons have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins. But they're also getting his alter ego: Kirko Chainz.
Of course, this name/joke/meme was born in 2022, when Cousins and the Vikings were celebrating on the team plane after beating Washington.
This clip went viral:
Thus, Kirko Chainz was born.
Well, Minnesota is no longer home for Cousins, as he's taking his talents to Atlanta to quaterback the Falcons.
Which is why you need this shirt.
KIRK COUSINS: KIRKO CHAINZ ATL by BreakingT ($34)
- Officially licensed by the National Football League Players Association
- Super-soft, durable tees and hoodies
- Designed and printed in the USA
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $34 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.