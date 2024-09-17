Koo bails out Falcons and Drake London after egregious celebration mistake
By Nick Halden
With under forty seconds left on the clock, the Atlanta Falcons quarterback stepped up and delivered what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown to an open Drake London. London and Cousins are being given well-deserved credit for the game-winner, however, being left out is a mistake that could have cost the Falcons their moment.
Seconds after catching the touchdown London stepped toward the sideline celebrating appearing to mimic gunfire. This is an obvious penalty that Atlanta's star receiver simply cannot commit at this moment. While there is some leniency with celebrations anytime you cross this line the league is going to throw the flag.
While London hasn't had a quarterback capable of giving him this moment the receiver must be able to understand the situation and know the game is not yet won. A 15-yard penalty perhaps might have made the PAT a question for some kickers but no Younghoe Koo.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo deserves credit for delivering after London's egregious mistake
Younghoe Koo kicked a PAT that was never in doubt for one of the best kickers in league history. After a messy preseason, Koo has been the one part of the offense that has been perfect early on. Koo finished the night 3/3 on field goals with his longest kick being the game-winning PAT.
This isn't to suggest anything should be taken away from Kirk Cousins who was already being put out to pasture by many or Drake London for making the catch. However, Koo's brilliance is pointed out in the fact no one is talking about the kick clinching the game-winning point after a 15-yard penalty was tacked on.
Koo has become automatic for Atlanta and consistently proven the moment is never too big. As one of the most accurate kickers in league history Koo deserves recognition for his contributions and bailing Drake London out of a very regrettable decision.