Latest NFL mock draft has Atlanta Falcons making ridiculous mistake
The Atlanta Falcons' latest pick on NFL.com is Tyree Wilson with the 8th overall pick in the draft. The pick itself isn't the problem with Atlanta's decision with Wilson being a solid prospect and a sensible fit for an Atlanta team that clearly needs to add at least one edge rusher in free agency or in the first two days of the draft.
Atlanta's mistake in this mock is passing on Jalen Carter who is drafted right behind Atlanta at 9th a mistake the Falcons would live to regret if that were to happen. Allowing Jalen to slip past a team that has the perfect mentors and is in the same state Carter just won back-to-back championships would be an epic draft decision that wouldn't be looked back on fondly.
Jalen Carter is an inarguable top-five prospect in this draft with only Will Anderson, C.J. Stroud, and Bryce Young having an argument as players who will have a better instant impact.
Atlanta passing on Carter simply cannot happen if the unrealistic happens and Jalen does fall outside the top seven. The pick itself isn't a bad decision though an argument could be made that Nolan Smith or Myles Murphy are better fits for Ryan Nielsen and the Atlanta defense.
If Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Carter are off the board as they should be taking Wilson is a solid decision that gives Atlanta a starter opposite Lorenzo Carter. Arnold Ebiketie and Kaden Elliss should be expected to have consistent roles as edge rushers as well.
Jalen Carter does come with obvious concerns but the lineman is far too talented and fits Atlanta's needs perfectly to consider passing on a player who has a very real chance to be the best defensive player in his class. This is a mistake it is hard to see Terry Fontenot making if put in this position on draft night.