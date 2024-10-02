League's oldest defender could help answer Atlanta Falcons' pass rushing woes
By Nick Halden
The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-3 on Monday night as their season of frustrations continued. Former Atlanta Falcon Calais Campbell left the Falcons in search of joining a serious contender. An understandable decision after Campbell's 2023 season in Atlanta. Miami was a logical landing spot for a player who continues to impact winning and find ways to get to the quarterback.
Miami's season going awry due to injuries at the quarterback position has left the team as a possible seller at this year's NFL trade deadline. With Calais Campbell still very much contributing should the Falcons consider attempting a reunion?
An Atlanta Falcons and Calais Campbell reunion makes sense for both sides as Miami's season appears over
Despite being among the league's oldest players and the oldest defender Calais Campbell already has 2.0 sacks on the season and is playing at a high level. Atlanta's defensive pass rush has taken a step back with the losses of Bud Dupree and Campbell at the end of the 2023 season.
Three games into the year and it is Matthew Judon vs. the world when it comes to Atlanta's pass rushing hopes. The team's lone sack against the Saints last Sunday came thanks to a corner blitz. Judon was the only other Falcon pass rusher to put himself into position to make plays.
At this stage of his career Campbell's value and snap count is limited. However, there is no questioning that this team is far better with Campbell back on the roster. It is a boost to Atlanta's defensive interior and struggling pass rush. This doesn't cover the value of having Campbell on the roster for leadership and helping guide Atlanta's young defenders.
While there is the question of giving up draft capital for an aging player it is more than worth the risk. Consider the recent history of Terry Fontenot in the draft and any picks spent in trades are likely to be wasted anyhow. Atlanta's best ability to make moves in free agency and in the trade market have been far more consistent.
Getting Campbell out of the mess Miami has become and giving the veteran a chance to help Atlanta finish what was started last season would be a great move for both sides. One that isn't likely to cost the Falcons highly considering the veteran's short-term deal and Miami's season already appearing to be over.