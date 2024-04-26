Live updated depth chart as the Falcons progress through the draft
Updating the depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons as they progress through the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Atlanta Falcons have continuously made moves throughout the offseason. Everything started with free agency which kicked off with a bang for the franchise and now we are seeing the addition of the young talent through the draft.
The depth chart is going to continue to change after the draft. There are still free agents available and some players will become available via trade.
As the draft continues through nights two and three, here is an updated look at how the Falcons' depth chart looks.
Falcons updated depth chart through 2024 NFL Draft: Offense
'*' denotes player signed futures contract
Quarterback:
- Kirk Cousins (Signing)
- Michael Penix Jr. (Draft - 1.8)
- Taylor Heinicke
Running back:
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Avery Williams
- Carlos Washington Jr.*
- Robert Burns*
Wide receiver:
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney (Signing)
- Rondale Moore (Trade)
- Ray-Ray McCloud (Signing)
- KhaDarel Hodge (Re-signing)
- Josh Ali
- Chris Blair*
- Austin Mack*
Tight end:
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner (Signing)
- John FitzPatrick
- Tucker Fisk
Offensive line starters:
- LT: Jake Matthews
- LG: Matt Bergeron
- C: Drew Dalman
- RG: Chris Lindstrom
- RT: Kaleb McGary
Offensive tackle reserves:
- Storm Norton (Re-signed)
- Barry Wesley*
- John Leglue*
- Tyler Vrabel*
- Ryan Swoboda*
Offensive guard reserves:
- Kyle Hinton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
Offensive center reserves:
- Ryan Neuzil (Re-signed)