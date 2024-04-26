Live updated depth chart as the Falcons progress through the draft
Updating the depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons as they progress through the 2024 NFL Draft.
2 of 3
Falcons updated depth chart through 2024 NFL Draft: Defense
Defensive line:
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Zach Harrison
- Ruke Orhorhoro (Draft - 2.35)
- Kentavius Street
- Ta'Quon Graham
- LaCale London
- Eddie Goldman (Unretired - signing)
- James Smith-Williams (Signing)
- Demone Harris*
- Tommy Togiai
- Willington Previlon*
Edge rusher:
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Lorenzo Carter
- DeAngelo Malone
- Ade Ogundeji
Linebacker:
- Kaden Elliss
- Nate Landman
- Troy Andersen (Re-signed)
- Milo Eifler*
- Donavan Mutin*
Cornerback:
- A.J. Terrell
- Clark Phillips III
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Antonio Hamilton (Signing)
- Kevin King (Signing)
- Natrone Brooks*
Safety:
- Jessie Bates III
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Richie Grant
- Micah Abernathy
- Lukas Denis*
- Tre Tarpley III*