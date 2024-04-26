Blogging Dirty
Live updated depth chart as the Falcons progress through the draft

Updating the depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons as they progress through the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Grayson Freestone

Washington State v Washington
Washington State v Washington / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
Falcons updated depth chart through 2024 NFL Draft: Defense

Defensive line:

  1. Grady Jarrett
  2. David Onyemata
  3. Zach Harrison
  4. Ruke Orhorhoro (Draft - 2.35)
  5. Kentavius Street
  6. Ta'Quon Graham
  7. LaCale London
  8. Eddie Goldman (Unretired - signing)
  9. James Smith-Williams (Signing)
  10. Demone Harris*
  11. Tommy Togiai
  12. Willington Previlon*

Edge rusher:

  1. Arnold Ebiketie
  2. Lorenzo Carter
  3. DeAngelo Malone
  4. Ade Ogundeji

Linebacker:

  1. Kaden Elliss
  2. Nate Landman
  3. Troy Andersen (Re-signed)
  4. Milo Eifler*
  5. Donavan Mutin*

Cornerback:

  1. A.J. Terrell
  2. Clark Phillips III
  3. Mike Hughes
  4. Dee Alford
  5. Antonio Hamilton (Signing)
  6. Kevin King (Signing)
  7. Natrone Brooks*

Safety:

  1. Jessie Bates III
  2. DeMarcco Hellams
  3. Richie Grant
  4. Micah Abernathy
  5. Lukas Denis*
  6. Tre Tarpley III*
