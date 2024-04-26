Live updated depth chart as the Falcons progress through the draft
Updating the depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons as they progress through the 2024 NFL Draft.
Falcons updated depth chart through 2024 NFL Draft: Special Teams
Kicker:
- Younghoe Koo
Punter:
- Bradley Pinion
Holder:
- Liam McCullough
Punt returner:
- Ray-Ray McCloud (Signing)
- Avery Williams
Kick returner:
- Ray-Ray McCloud (Signing)
- Avery Williams
Would like to note that Ray-Ray McCloud and Avery Williams at punt returner will represent one of the most hotly-contested training camp battles on this team. Both have excellent track records as returners. Ray-Ray was given the edge because of the assumption that he was targeted in free agency for his return ability and Williams is coming off of a season-ending injury.
As for the kick returner spot, under the new kickoff rules, teams will likely elect to have two returners lined up. Having Williams and McCloud back there would be extremely dangerous.