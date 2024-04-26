Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Live updated depth chart as the Falcons progress through the draft

Updating the depth chart for the Atlanta Falcons as they progress through the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Grayson Freestone

Washington State v Washington
Washington State v Washington / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Falcons updated depth chart through 2024 NFL Draft: Special Teams

Kicker:

  1. Younghoe Koo

Punter:

  1. Bradley Pinion

Holder:

  1. Liam McCullough

Punt returner:

  1. Ray-Ray McCloud (Signing)
  2. Avery Williams

Kick returner:

  • Ray-Ray McCloud (Signing)
  • Avery Williams

Would like to note that Ray-Ray McCloud and Avery Williams at punt returner will represent one of the most hotly-contested training camp battles on this team. Both have excellent track records as returners. Ray-Ray was given the edge because of the assumption that he was targeted in free agency for his return ability and Williams is coming off of a season-ending injury.

As for the kick returner spot, under the new kickoff rules, teams will likely elect to have two returners lined up. Having Williams and McCloud back there would be extremely dangerous.

Next. Memes/reactions. Best memes and reactions from Falcons drafting Penix Jr.. dark

feed

Home/Falcons Depth Chart