Look: Falcons roster overhaul over past 3 years is shocking

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons offense: 2020 vs. 2023

Quarterbacks (0/2 remaining):

  • Matt Ryan
  • Matt Schaub

Running backs/Fullback (1/6):

  • Todd Gurley
  • Brian Hill
  • Ito Smith
  • Qadree Ollison
  • Tony Brooks-James
  • Keith Smith

Wide receivers (0/8):

  • Julio Jones
  • Calvin Ridley
  • Russell Gage
  • Olamide Zaccheaus
  • Laquon Treadwell
  • Brandon Powell
  • Christian Blake
  • Chris Rowland

Tight ends (0/3):

  • Hayden Hurst
  • Luke Stocker
  • Jaeden Graham

Offensive tackles (2/4):

  • Jake Matthews
  • Kaleb McGary
  • Matt Gono
  • John Wetzel

Offensive guards (1/3):

  • Chris Lindstrom
  • James Carpenter
  • Justin McCray

Offensive centers (1/2):

  • Alex Mack
  • Matt Hennessy

The Atlanta Falcons had 28 offensive players in 2020, and only five of them are still with the team—four of which are offensive linemen.

It is pretty incredible when you really think about it. Even last season, there were only six still remaining—Olamide Zaccheaus is the only difference. Speaking of receivers, the turnover at wide receiver is stunning. Obviously, Julio Jones wasn't the same player in 2020 but that is still four really good receivers that are now elsewhere.

The Falcons only have 18% of their 2020 offense still remaining on the roster. Simply crazy.

