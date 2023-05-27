Look: Falcons roster overhaul over past 3 years is shocking
Atlanta Falcons offense: 2020 vs. 2023
Quarterbacks (0/2 remaining):
- Matt Ryan
- Matt Schaub
Running backs/Fullback (1/6):
- Todd Gurley
- Brian Hill
- Ito Smith
- Qadree Ollison
- Tony Brooks-James
- Keith Smith
Wide receivers (0/8):
- Julio Jones
- Calvin Ridley
- Russell Gage
- Olamide Zaccheaus
- Laquon Treadwell
- Brandon Powell
- Christian Blake
- Chris Rowland
Tight ends (0/3):
- Hayden Hurst
- Luke Stocker
- Jaeden Graham
Offensive tackles (2/4):
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Matt Gono
- John Wetzel
Offensive guards (1/3):
- Chris Lindstrom
- James Carpenter
- Justin McCray
Offensive centers (1/2):
- Alex Mack
- Matt Hennessy
The Atlanta Falcons had 28 offensive players in 2020, and only five of them are still with the team—four of which are offensive linemen.
It is pretty incredible when you really think about it. Even last season, there were only six still remaining—Olamide Zaccheaus is the only difference. Speaking of receivers, the turnover at wide receiver is stunning. Obviously, Julio Jones wasn't the same player in 2020 but that is still four really good receivers that are now elsewhere.
The Falcons only have 18% of their 2020 offense still remaining on the roster. Simply crazy.