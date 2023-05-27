Look: Falcons roster overhaul over past 3 years is shocking
Atlanta Falcons special teams: 2020 vs. 2023
Special teams (1/4):
- Younghoe Koo (K)
- Elliot Fry (K)
- Sterling Hofrichter (P)
- Josh Harris (LS)
Well, I guess the Atlanta Falcons were smart to keep Younghoe Koo around. Elsewhere, it wasn't fun watching Josh Harris leave after a Pro Bowl season, but, then again, he is a long-snapper. I don't think you need me to do the math on what percentage of them are still remaining.
Atlanta Falcons roster: 2020 vs. 2023
This is what happens when a new regime takes over. What took it to the extreme was the salary cap situation; Terry Fontenot had to get a fresh start and he clearly did that in a short period of time.
Here is the final overview changes to the Atlanta Falcons:
- 5/28 offensive players remain (~18%)
- 4/32 defensive players remain (~12%)
- 1/4 special teamers remain (25%)
- 10/64 total remain
- ~16% of roster remains