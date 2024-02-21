Looking at projected cap space for each NFC South team
The NFC South will be looking to improve after another bad season by all four teams. Here is the projected cap space for each of the four teams.
Over the last two seasons, the NFC South has a combined record of 56-80, which is good for a winning percentage of .412. Not good.
To improve on that record, each team will have to find their way through the offseason which includes free agency. Three of the teams will be able to sign some solid players while the other team is in Hell—to put it nicely.
Projected 2024 cap space for each NFC South team
The NFL has yet to announce what the salary cap will be set at which is why this is labeled as a "projection." Albeit, usually a fairly accurate one.
It is anticipated that the salary cap will break $240 million and could break $250 million. But, if you aren't a player or a team, the number doesn't matter too much. Everything will adjust to the final number.
Spotrac is what we will use here and they have their projection at $242,500,000. Anyway, here is a look at the cap space of each NFC South team, along with where that number ranks amongst the rest of the NFL.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $41.2 million (12th)
- Carolina Panthers: $30.2 million (13th)
- Atlanta Falcons: $29.1 million (16th)
- New Orleans Saints: -$82 million (32nd)
As you can see, the top three teams are relatively close while the Saints are $80 million in the hole (nearly $30 million below the 31st-ranked Bills).
Each team will be able to make moves to clear up some money while the Saints will have to make significant moves to avoid being penalized.
In total, the NFC South has $18.5 million in cap space (thanks New Orleans). For a division that has been among the worst these past two years, that isn't a good sign. Yes, I know, it is only that low because of Mickey Loomis but there isn't a team that ranks in the top ten.
It looks like these teams will have to be built with rookies.