Looking back at every quarterback drafted ahead Kirk Cousins in the 2012 NFL Draft
For a fourth-round pick, Kirk Cousins has carved out a spectacular career for himself. Even if he had been a first-round pick the same could be said.
Cousins, coming out of Michigan State, was not at the top of draft boards. He was considered to be the quintessential "game-managing, weak-armed quarterback." In a draft that had some game-breaking talent at the top, that type of quarterback wasn't exactly garnering much attention.
Ultimately, the team who held the second-overall pick took Cousins with the 102nd pick. There were seven players at the position drafted before him, only two of which are still playing in the league. Cousins, at this point in his career, is the best of the bunch.
The seven quarterbacks taken ahead of Kirk Cousins
1. Andrew Luck
Drafted: No. 1 by Indianapolis Colts
Stats (86 games): 53-33 record, 2,000 completions, 23,671 pass yds, 171 pass TDs
As one of the most prolific draft prospects in NFL history, the Indianapolis Colts thought they would get many Super Bowls out of Andrew Luck.
Coming out of Stanford, Luck had it all: intelligence, arm power, accuracy, athleticism, and anything else you would want. However, injuries marred his career and prevented him from becoming an all-time great.
At this point, Kirk Cousins has had a better career than Luck because the best ability is availability.
2. Robert Griffin III
Drafted: No. 2 by Washington
Stats (56 games): 16-26 record, 799 completions, 9,271 pass yds, 43 pass TDs
Kirk Cousins became teammates with one of the seven passers who was drafted ahead of him. RG3 was superb as a rookie but then, much like Luck, injuries grabbed his career and threw it away. That gave Cousins an opportunity which he took and ran with.
3. Ryan Tannehill
Drafted: No. 8 by Miami Dolphins
Stats (155 games): 81-70 record, 3,063 completions, 34,881 pass yds, 216 pass TDs
It is easy to forget how high the former wide receiver Ryan Tannehill was drafted. He did not realize his potential until he was sent to Tennessee where Arthur Smith was waiting for him. All things considered, Tannehill put together a nice career for himself but it doesn't compare to what Kirk Cousins has done.
4. Brandon Weeden
Drafted: No. 22 by Cleveland Browns
Stats (35 games): 6-19 record, 559 completions, 6,462 pass yds, 31 pass TDs
Brandon Weeden is one of the many draft picks the Cleveland Browns fumbled in the Julio Jones draft-day trade. He was supposed to be the next franchise quarterback of the Browns but we all know how that usually plays out. Interestingly enough, he was drafted in the first round despite being 28 years old.
5. Brock Osweiler
Drafted: No. 57 by Denver Broncos
Stats (49 games): 15-15 record, 697 completions, 7,418 pass yds, 37 pass TDs
Known as one of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history, Brock Osweiler spent many years as Peyton Manning's backup. He eventually got a few opportunities which helped him land that massive contract in Houston. Yet another draft pick that did not reach the level of Kirk Cousins.
6. Russell Wilson
Drafted: No. 75 by Seattle Seahawks
Stats (188 games): 115-72-1 record, 3,668 completions, 43,653 pass yds, 334 pass TDs
We finally have a worthy opponent for Kirk Cousins. Russell Wilson is the most successful quarterback to come out of this draft. He was a leader for some dominant Seahawks teams. Ironically though, he fell off a cliff while Cousins continues to perform at a high level.
7. Nick Foles
Drafted: No. 88 by Philadelphia Eagles
Stats (71 games): 29-29, 1,302 completions, 14,227 pass yds, 82 pass TDs
Forever a Philly legend, Nick Foles had a good career which was mostly spent as a backup. Even though Cousins was drafted 14 picks later, no one in the Eagles organization regrets picking Foles. It all played out perfectly for the team and the player.