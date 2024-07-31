Madden hands Atlanta Falcons back Bijan Robinson disrespectful rating
By Nick Halden
With the release of the latest copy and paste Madden come new rating including for second-year running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson falling outside of the top ten isn't completely shocking but how far Robinson fell shows a disrespect of Robinson's rookie season.
Robinson being left outside of the league's top eighteen backs completely disrespects the numbers Robinson put up last season despite the degree of difficulty. Desmond Ridder and Arthur Smith made sure there was zero reason to fear Atlanta's passing attack. Any opposing defense was able to pack the line and have their secondary step closer to help address the run.
Despite this, Robinson ranked 15th in total yards and 13th in yards per carry. There were clear areas that Robinson needed to improve but not having the back inside the top-18 is out of touch and disrespectful of his talent.
Arguably the most egregious decision is putting New Orleans Saints back Alvin Kamara ahead of Robinson. Kamara averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season and looked to be aging. Just ranking ahead of him and Madden's13th best back is Tony Pollard who averaged 4.0 yards per carry.
Having aging veterans and players clearly less talented than Robinson ranked ahead of the second-year player speaks to both Madden and Atlanta's recent standing in the league. It is far easier to reward the former Cowboy or the household name over the rookie back who was part of a trainwreck of an offense.
Despite the obvious mistake and frustration, it is in part due to Atlanta's own continual ineptitude. Robinson's struggles holding onto the football could factor in as well. Despite this, the back still deserved a place inside the top fifteen.
This rating is unlikely to age well with Robinson now paired with a capable quarterback and a passing attack able to open up running lanes. This will be the last time in the next decade Robinson isn't among the league's fifteen best backs.