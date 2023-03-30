Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Running back:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
RB1
Marcell Ozuna
6'1", 225 lbs
Braves (LF/DH)
RB2
Ozzie Albies
5'8", 165 lbs
Braves (2B)
The running back room has a bigger running back with Marcell Ozuna, who would be able to power his way through tackles. He has a pretty similar body type to many running backs in the NFL.
Then there is Ozzie Albies who is the change-of-pace back. He would be the shifty ball carrier who is a threat in the passing game. His game would rival that of Avery Williams.
Wide receiver:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
WR1
Ronald Acuna Jr.
6'0", 205 lbs
Braves (RF)
WR2
Drake London
6'4", 214 lbs
Falcons
SWR
Orlando Arcia
6'0", 187 lbs
Braves (SS)
Ronald Acuna Jr. is a very intriguing player on this team. Just imagine what he could do playing wide receiver in the NFL. He is fast and quick and is good at anything and everything he does. Then we have Drake London who lines up on the opposite side. Orlando Arcia is the slot receiver because it takes advantage of his shortstop quickness.