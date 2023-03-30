Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 7
Next

Running back:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

RB1

Marcell Ozuna

6'1", 225 lbs

Braves (LF/DH)

RB2

Ozzie Albies

5'8", 165 lbs

Braves (2B)

The running back room has a bigger running back with Marcell Ozuna, who would be able to power his way through tackles. He has a pretty similar body type to many running backs in the NFL.

Then there is Ozzie Albies who is the change-of-pace back. He would be the shifty ball carrier who is a threat in the passing game. His game would rival that of Avery Williams.

Wide receiver:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

WR1

Ronald Acuna Jr.

6'0", 205 lbs

Braves (RF)

WR2

Drake London

6'4", 214 lbs

Falcons

SWR

Orlando Arcia

6'0", 187 lbs

Braves (SS)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a very intriguing player on this team. Just imagine what he could do playing wide receiver in the NFL. He is fast and quick and is good at anything and everything he does. Then we have Drake London who lines up on the opposite side. Orlando Arcia is the slot receiver because it takes advantage of his shortstop quickness.

facebooktwitterreddit