Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
Tight end:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

TE1

Matt Olson

6'5", 225 lbs

Braves (1B)

TE2

Kyle Pitts

6'6", 246 lbs

Falcons

Matt Olson doesn't have the weight to play tight end but let's assume he can put on a little bit of weight between now and the start of the season. He basically catches everything at first base, so he might turn out to be an elite receiving tight end. As for Kyle Pitts, well, he is Kyle Pitts—the greatest tight end prospect anyone has ever seen.

Offensive line:

LT

Jake Matthews

6'5", 309 lbs

Falcons

LG

Matt Hennessy

6'3", 307 lbs

Falcons

C

Drew Dalman

6'0", 300 lbs

Falcons

RG

Chris Lindstrom

6'3", 307 lbs

Falcons

RT

Kaleb McGary

6'6", 306 lbs

Falcons

I mean what in the heck did you want me to do here? It isn't like the Braves have Pablo Sandoval anymore. There was no one to put on the offensive line. The closest player would have been Austin Riley who is 60 pounds too small.

At the very least you get to see who I think would start at left guard for the Falcons right now. Matt Hennessy played there for one game last year before getting injured and he was solid, plus he isn't Jalen Mayfield.

