Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Tight end:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
TE1
Matt Olson
6'5", 225 lbs
Braves (1B)
TE2
Kyle Pitts
6'6", 246 lbs
Falcons
Matt Olson doesn't have the weight to play tight end but let's assume he can put on a little bit of weight between now and the start of the season. He basically catches everything at first base, so he might turn out to be an elite receiving tight end. As for Kyle Pitts, well, he is Kyle Pitts—the greatest tight end prospect anyone has ever seen.
Offensive line:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
LT
Jake Matthews
6'5", 309 lbs
Falcons
LG
Matt Hennessy
6'3", 307 lbs
Falcons
C
Drew Dalman
6'0", 300 lbs
Falcons
RG
Chris Lindstrom
6'3", 307 lbs
Falcons
RT
Kaleb McGary
6'6", 306 lbs
Falcons
I mean what in the heck did you want me to do here? It isn't like the Braves have Pablo Sandoval anymore. There was no one to put on the offensive line. The closest player would have been Austin Riley who is 60 pounds too small.
At the very least you get to see who I think would start at left guard for the Falcons right now. Matt Hennessy played there for one game last year before getting injured and he was solid, plus he isn't Jalen Mayfield.