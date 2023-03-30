Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Defensive line:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
DE
Lorenzo Carter
6'5", 252 lbs
Falcons
DT
Grady Jarrett
6'0", 305 lbs
Falcons
DT
David Onyemata
6'3", 300 lbs
Falcons
DE
Arnold Ebiketie
6'3", 256 lbs
Falcons
Again, what was I supposed to do? The only player who could have potentially found a fit on the defensive line would have been Joe Jimenez but I am not including players out of the bullpen.
Nothing really notable here. The Falcons brought back Lorenzo Carter and brought in David Onyemata. Arnold Ebiketie earns a starting job and Grady Jarrett continues to go about his business.
Inside linebacker:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
ILB1
Austin Riley
6'3", 240 lbs
Braves (3B)
ILB2
Troy Anderson
6'4", 235 lbs
Falcons
ILB3
Mykal Walker
6'3", 230 lbs
Falcons
Austin Riley has the size to play the linebacker position. I would love to see him line up and make some tackles. He might be a little slow for today's NFL but there is still value in having a run-stopping linebacker.