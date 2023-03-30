Fansided
Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
Defensive line:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

DE

Lorenzo Carter

6'5", 252 lbs

Falcons

DT

Grady Jarrett

6'0", 305 lbs

Falcons

DT

David Onyemata

6'3", 300 lbs

Falcons

DE

Arnold Ebiketie

6'3", 256 lbs

Falcons

Again, what was I supposed to do? The only player who could have potentially found a fit on the defensive line would have been Joe Jimenez but I am not including players out of the bullpen.

Nothing really notable here. The Falcons brought back Lorenzo Carter and brought in David Onyemata. Arnold Ebiketie earns a starting job and Grady Jarrett continues to go about his business.

Inside linebacker:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

ILB1

Austin Riley

6'3", 240 lbs

Braves (3B)

ILB2

Troy Anderson

6'4", 235 lbs

Falcons

ILB3

Mykal Walker

6'3", 230 lbs

Falcons

Austin Riley has the size to play the linebacker position. I would love to see him line up and make some tackles. He might be a little slow for today's NFL but there is still value in having a run-stopping linebacker.

