Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Cornerback:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

CB1

Eddie Rosario

6'1", 180 lbs

Braves (LF)

CB2

A.J. Terrell

6'1", 195 lbs

Falcons

CB3

Casey Hayward

5'11", 192 lbs

Falcons

Eddie Rosario might have to add a few pounds but he has the right height to play the cornerback position. He might not be the most established left fielder in the MLB but that lunge/back-handed catch he made during the Braves World Series run in 2021 was incredible.

That to me looks like a guy who could swat away a deep pass in the NFL.

Safety:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

S

Michael Harris

6'0", 195 lbs

Braves (CF)

S

Jessie Bates

6'1", 200 lbs

Falcons

This might be my favorite position in this Falcons-Braves roster mashup. Can you imagine watching an athlete like Michael Harris make plays on the football from the safety position? Then throw in Jessie Bates and we are running a lot of cover two. No one will be able to get past those two guys.

