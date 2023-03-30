Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Cornerback:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
CB1
Eddie Rosario
6'1", 180 lbs
Braves (LF)
CB2
A.J. Terrell
6'1", 195 lbs
Falcons
CB3
Casey Hayward
5'11", 192 lbs
Falcons
Eddie Rosario might have to add a few pounds but he has the right height to play the cornerback position. He might not be the most established left fielder in the MLB but that lunge/back-handed catch he made during the Braves World Series run in 2021 was incredible.
That to me looks like a guy who could swat away a deep pass in the NFL.
Safety:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
S
Michael Harris
6'0", 195 lbs
Braves (CF)
S
Jessie Bates
6'1", 200 lbs
Falcons
This might be my favorite position in this Falcons-Braves roster mashup. Can you imagine watching an athlete like Michael Harris make plays on the football from the safety position? Then throw in Jessie Bates and we are running a lot of cover two. No one will be able to get past those two guys.