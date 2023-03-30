Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day
Special teams:
Position
Name
Size
Origin
Kicker
Charlie Morton
6'5", 215 lbs
Braves (SP)
Punter
Austin Riley
6'3", 240 lbs
Braves (3B)
Long snapper
Travis d'Arnaud
6'2", 210 lbs
Braves (C)
Punt/kick returner
Ozzie Albies
5'8", 165 lbs
Braves (2B)
We have a brand new special teams unit for the Atlanta Falcons and it is exciting.
Listen, I have no idea why Charlie Morton is at kicker, I didn't know where else I could put a 39-year-old veteran pitcher. Many kickers have played into their 40s, so it seemed like a logical spot to insert the curveball specialist. I also didn't want to have four quarterbacks on the depth chart.
As for Austin Riley, there is every reason to play him at punter. He was an excellent punter in high school, apparently. They say he could have had a future booting the football if he would have chosen football over baseball. Personally, I am glad he chose baseball, it would be much less fun watching him as a punter.
Travis d'Arnaud just feels like he would excel as a long-snapper. He is in his mid-30s and, much like every MLB catcher, he has no fear. He will snap the ball and take off down the field to make a tackle on punt coverage.
Ozzie Albies would be a fun player to watch field punts and kickoffs. He is small but quick enough to avoid those big hits and would be a threat to score a touchdown on every return.