Fansided
Blogging Dirty
Home/Atlanta Falcons News

Mashup of the Falcons and Braves roster for MLB Opening Day

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three / Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 7
Next

Special teams:

Position

Name

Size

Origin

Kicker

Charlie Morton

6'5", 215 lbs

Braves (SP)

Punter

Austin Riley

6'3", 240 lbs

Braves (3B)

Long snapper

Travis d'Arnaud

6'2", 210 lbs

Braves (C)

Punt/kick returner

Ozzie Albies

5'8", 165 lbs

Braves (2B)

We have a brand new special teams unit for the Atlanta Falcons and it is exciting.

Listen, I have no idea why Charlie Morton is at kicker, I didn't know where else I could put a 39-year-old veteran pitcher. Many kickers have played into their 40s, so it seemed like a logical spot to insert the curveball specialist. I also didn't want to have four quarterbacks on the depth chart.

As for Austin Riley, there is every reason to play him at punter. He was an excellent punter in high school, apparently. They say he could have had a future booting the football if he would have chosen football over baseball. Personally, I am glad he chose baseball, it would be much less fun watching him as a punter.

Travis d'Arnaud just feels like he would excel as a long-snapper. He is in his mid-30s and, much like every MLB catcher, he has no fear. He will snap the ball and take off down the field to make a tackle on punt coverage.

Ozzie Albies would be a fun player to watch field punts and kickoffs. He is small but quick enough to avoid those big hits and would be a threat to score a touchdown on every return.

Next. 1st-round mock draft: Falcons make two selections. dark

Latest Falcons' news:

feed

facebooktwitterreddit