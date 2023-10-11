Matt Ryan making his return to the Atlanta Falcons in week six
By Nick Halden
One of the more interesting stories for the Atlanta Falcons in week six will be the return of former franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan easily is the best player in franchise history and was rarely given the credit he deserved for his level of play or carrying teams that far too often couldn't play defense or run the ball.
While the quarterback is yet to really retire he has taken this season off so far working in the CBS broadcast booth. That is where the veteran will be Sunday in Atlanta making his return and perhaps giving Atlanta fans some fun insight into this offense.
A lot has changed since Ryan started in year one for Arthur Smith and a team that had very few weapons. Still, getting Ryan's opinion on this team and hearing the veteran call the game is a cool story for Atlanta fans and offers a glimpse at the next chapter from the perspective of a player that defined Atlanta Falcons football for so long.
It will be the first game of the season that the Falcons will be on CBS and the decision to add Matt Ryan to this week's broadcast booth isn't a coincidence. Atlanta will be taking on a Washington team that will have a healthy level of desperation after losing to Justin Fields and the Bears.
The obvious story of the game is going to be two young quarterbacks coming off of very different starts. Desmond Ridder put together the best day of his young NFL career and looked every bit the part of a franchise quarterback.
Sam Howell had one of his tougher games of the season and never fully seemed to settle in against the Bears. Both players have now shown flashes of being the answer for their franchise with neither able to put it all together for more than one game.